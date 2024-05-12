GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Land identified near Jolarpet in Tirupattur for government medical college

Published - May 12, 2024 12:03 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj inspects the 25-acre government land in Chinna Mottur village in Tirupattur on Saturday for the proposed government medical college.

Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj inspects the 25-acre government land in Chinna Mottur village in Tirupattur on Saturday for the proposed government medical college. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Authorities have identified a 25-acre expanse of government land in Chinna Mottur village near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur for the proposed government medical college in the district.

On Saturday, Collector K. Tharpagaraj, accompanied by K. Rajasekaran, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Tirupattur, and a team of revenue officials, inspected the identified land for the multi-crore project.

“As per norms, the district administration is responsible for identifying land for such government projects. Thereafter, the health department and other relevant state agencies involved in the project will finalise the selected site for the new facility,” said B. Sampath, Tehsildar (Natrampalli), to The Hindu.

Revenue officials said that 25 acres of government land each in the Chinna Mottur and Makkon villages have been earmarked for the proposed medical college in the district. These villages are situated along the Natrampalli - Vaniyambadi High Road, connecting key towns such as Natrampalli, Jolarpet, and Tirupattur. The new facility can be constructed at either of these two identified locations.

The details of the identified land will be forwarded to the dean of the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for a site inspection. Afterward, the information will be sent to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) for further clearance.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is the nodal agency for granting permission to commence medical colleges across the country. The construction of the medical college will be funded through a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement between the State government and the NMC. The State government has allocated ₹650 crore for each college to be established in various districts.

The Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur town currently caters to more than 2,000 outpatients daily. However, due to inadequate facilities such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, many patients are referred to Government Medical College Hospitals in Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri.

K.T. Sivakumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur said, “Unlike a government hospital, a medical college hospital will have many departments with specialists. Patients, who are mostly locals, will benefit from such expert care

