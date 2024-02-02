GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land identified to construct houses for mahouts and cavadis of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

February 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in March last year that houses would be built at a cost of ₹9.10 crore for mahouts and cavadis who work at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in March last year that houses would be built at a cost of ₹9.10 crore for mahouts and cavadis who work at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Forest Department has finalised the place for construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis (assistants) attached to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Coimbatore district.

At present, 53 Malasar tribesmen are taking care of more than 20 camp elephants, including kumkis (tamed male elephants) that are used for special operations by the Department.

ALSO READ
‘Elephant Pongal’ celebrated in Kozhikamuthi camp of Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Out of these tribesmen, 47 persons who work as mahouts and cavadis will get houses. The announcement in this connection was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in March last year, while felicitating Bomman and Bellie, the two human protagonists who were showcased in Oscar-winning Indian documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Mr. Stalin had announced that houses would be built at a cost of ₹9.10 crore for mahouts and cavadis who work at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and ATR, besides giving them a payment of ₹1 lakh each.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, inspected the place finalised for the construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis of Kozhikamuthi camp on January 28.

ALSO READ
Malasar tribesmen of Anamalai hills chosen for the first ‘Gaj Gaurav Award’ by the Ministry of Forests

ATR authorities said that a five hectare plot close to the existing residences of the Malasar settlement has been finalised for the construction of houses. Tender processes of the construction are in the initial stage.

Ms. Sahu also held discussions with ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian, Deputy Director (Pollachi division) Bhargava Teja, Ulandy forest range officer M. Sundaravel regarding the upgradation of the camp, which attracts large number of visitors.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.