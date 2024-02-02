February 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has finalised the place for construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis (assistants) attached to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Coimbatore district.

At present, 53 Malasar tribesmen are taking care of more than 20 camp elephants, including kumkis (tamed male elephants) that are used for special operations by the Department.

Out of these tribesmen, 47 persons who work as mahouts and cavadis will get houses. The announcement in this connection was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in March last year, while felicitating Bomman and Bellie, the two human protagonists who were showcased in Oscar-winning Indian documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Mr. Stalin had announced that houses would be built at a cost of ₹9.10 crore for mahouts and cavadis who work at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and ATR, besides giving them a payment of ₹1 lakh each.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, inspected the place finalised for the construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis of Kozhikamuthi camp on January 28.

ATR authorities said that a five hectare plot close to the existing residences of the Malasar settlement has been finalised for the construction of houses. Tender processes of the construction are in the initial stage.

Ms. Sahu also held discussions with ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian, Deputy Director (Pollachi division) Bhargava Teja, Ulandy forest range officer M. Sundaravel regarding the upgradation of the camp, which attracts large number of visitors.