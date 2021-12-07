Land aquisition for defence industrial parks in T.N. has begun, Minister tells RS

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 00:44 IST

Ajay Bhatt was replying to questions by DMK MP Wilson

Land acquisition for the development of defence industrial parks and aerospace parks in Tamil Nadu has started and Memoranda of Understanding have been signed with 39 private and public industries, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to questions by DMK MP P. Wilson, the Minister said against the projected investments worth ₹12,226 crore as per MoUs with various private/public industries in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC), investments of more than ₹2,200 crore have already been made in the last three years. Further, the State government had also spent ₹30 crore for development of aerospace park, he said.

On the status of the projects, he said the State government had been directed to participate in the tender process and follow the procedures and scheme guidelines for the establishment of testing facilities under Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme, and leasing of about 160 acres of defence land in Ulundurpet, Villupuram district, for creation of an aviation technology hub. “This proposal is outside the identified nodes of TNDIC. Also, a proposal has been submitted to Airport Authority of India for establishing Aircraft MRO complex in 50 acres of land at Chennai airport,” the Minister informed.

