Land acquisition begins in Tirupattur for outer ring road

April 06, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Acquisition of private land, which forms the majority of the required space, is given priority as it involves a huge compensation package

The Hindu Bureau

After much delay, land acquisition has started in eight villages for the 14.35-km outer ring road in Tirupattur.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, which executes the project, said vehicles are now passing through the congested Tirupattur town, causing traffic chaos and frequent accidents. The outer ring road will help heavy vehicles skip narrow stretches of the town. “Acquisition of private land, which forms the majority of the required space, is given priority as it involves a huge compensation package. Most of the land is barren,” D. Rajathi, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Highways Department (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

Of the total of 43.41 hectares required, 39.87 hectares is private land and the rest belongs to the government. Athiyur, Rachamangalam, Pallipattu, Kasinaickenpatti, Achamangalam and Kandili are among the eight villages that have been identified for land acquisition. The State government has now allotted ₹36.08 crore for the project, mainly towards compensation to the private land-owners.

Trees, electricity poles and transformers along the route are being enumerated. Over-head tanks, dilapidated panchayat buildings and bus shelters fall in the land to be used for the project.

The road will have four lanes. It will be 30 metres wide. It will have only earthen storm water drains to avoid eating into road space. Culverts, street lights, footpaths, reflectors, sign boards and pedestrian crossings are part of the project. Once completed, the road will help goods-carriers, especially those from the southern districts, to go to Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur without passing through Tirupattur.

It will also connect key roads like Salem-Tirupattur-Vaniyambadi Road, Tirupattur-Dharmapuri Road and Bargur-Tirupattur Road.

