Land acquired by government from private landowners pending update in land records, says CAG report

January 13, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Chennai

Lands acquired by the government from private landowners for various schemes were pending update in land records, even though orders for change of ownership to government departments were issued as early as in 2005.

Addressing the media on the CAG report on ‘Land Records Management in Tamil Nadu’, C. Nedunchezhian, Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu, pointed out that scrutiny of land records in Tiruppur district revealed that lands acquired from private landowners by the government for various schemes were pending update in the land records since September 2018, thus not only reflecting incorrect ownership of the land record, but also making it susceptible to misuse.

For example, the audit observed that work on acquiring 57 land parcels, measuring 16,062 sq.m., in South Avinashipalayam (Tiruppur district) for four-laning and strengthening of the Ottanchatram-Dharapuram-Tiruppur Road was completed, and compensation to the tune of ₹10.05 crore was paid to private landowners.

When the audit compiled information on lands notified for acquisition by various government departments for various schemes and projects during 2015-2018, it was noticed that nearly 26,000 land parcels were in the process of acquisition. The department-wise details of such land parcels are: Energy (959), Highways and Minor Ports (14,945), Industries (3,886), Transport (6,094), and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (223).

The CAG noted that timely updating of records of the lands acquired, transferred and alienated to the government should be taken up to safeguard the interest of the government and prevent fraudulent transactions. The Principal Secretary stated (October 2021) that there were many instances of lands acquired by Government from private owners which have not been updated in TamilNilam and added that this would be addressed on completion of the work of updating Adi Dravidar lands, which was in progress, the report said.

The Principal Accountant General also explained the other interesting findings in the report. After transfer of land ownership through registration, the ownership details should reflect immediately in Revenue Department records. However, in the sampled taluks, delays in approving, rejecting and processing online patta transfer applications which did not involve sub-division were 43%, 79% and 60%, respectively. The figures for applications which involved sub-division were 53%, 93% and 73%, respectively.

The report mentioned that despite the audit repeatedly pointing out issues in the system, they persist in the delivery of mutation-related services to citizens.

Mr. Nedunchezhian also highlighted that wherever connected land parcel had already been assigned with a new patta number, during subsequent land transactions, the old patta number becomes redundant. Keeping the redundant patta number in the electronic system could pose a risk of misuse in the online workflow system, he added.