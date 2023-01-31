ADVERTISEMENT

Lalitha of Bombay sisters no more

January 31, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated February 01, 2023 12:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

C. Lalitha

C. Lalitha, the younger of the noted Carnatic vocalists — Bombay sisters — died here on Tuesday. She is survived by her husband and former advocate general N.R. Chandran, and her elder sister C. Saroja.

Though they were residents of Chennai for 60 years, the sisters in an interview to The Hindu had said that they retained the title Bombay sisters after, “Mouna Swamigal of Ambattur gave us that name as his blessing for our future success.”

The sisters had their initial lessons from vidwan H.A.S. Mani but shifted to Madras in 1958 when Saroja got a fellowship from the Central College of Music, Madras. Subsequently, Lalitha also got it.

They learnt from Musiri Subramania Iyer, who was the principal of the college, later from his disciple T.K. Govinda Rao for 45 years. They were given the Music Academy’s Sangita Kalanidhi award in 2010.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US