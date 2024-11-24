ADVERTISEMENT

Laghu Udyog Bharati organises MSME Sangamam 2024

Published - November 24, 2024 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) has signed up with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and a majority of technology transfers are happening in Tamil Nadu.

At the MSME Sangamam 2024 organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati, its All India General Secretary, Om Prakash Gupta, said, “We have tied up with various organisations like CSIR. And in the last 60 days, we have signed 57 technologies with them and almost 25 more are in pipeline. And 50% of Transfer of Technology has happened from Tamil Nadu and majority are from women entrepreneurs.” According to data shared by Mr. Gupta, LUB has its presence in 27 States and 583 districts. It has 4,000 members, including 3,500 women entrepreneurs.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, delivered his special address through video and said: “The SME sector in India is hobbled by extensive regulations, compliance, inspection and regulatory regime still dominate and stifle the aspiration for growth. I’m also aware that even when companies think big or a successful entrepreneur thinks big he or she may not be allowed to grow because they are intimidated by the extent of regulatory compliance, which may become inevitable once they exceed a certain threshold.”

“That is why both policy makers and industry must think in very big terms,” he added.

