Lack of transportation hits mango sale

Mangoes from Salem are sent to various parts of the country and abroad.

Mangoes from Salem are sent to various parts of the country and abroad.

The nationwide lockdown has severely affected sale of mangoes, this year.

Traders here opined that though lockdown relaxations were provided by May, the sale of mangoes did not improve much compared to previous years and the yield was also poor.

A. Jayapal, president of Salem Mango and Fruits Traders Association said that the arrival of mangoes and sale was affected this year due to lack of proper transportation and courier facilities. “The mango season would end almost in another two weeks and the sale was poor compared to previous years. Sales were limited to local level unlike previous years when large amount of stock would be couriered to different places”, he said.

Nearly 40 to 50 varieties of mangoes are sold here and mangoes from Salem are sent to various parts of the country and are also exported to foreign countries. Varieties like Imam pasand, Alphonso, Malgova, Salem Bangalora are being delivered to the market now.

Mr. Jayapal said that earlier while about 20-40 tonnes of mangoes arrive at Salem market during this period, now only 3-4 tonnes reach every day. He added, “due to lack of proper transportation facilities, stock from neighbouring districts like Krishnagiri have not arrived here much and we couldn’t take courier orders as well this year due to lack of courier delivery facilities.”

