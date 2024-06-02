Lack of progress on Vengaivayal issue exemplifies failure of Dravidian model: Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP Chennai South candidate and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the lack of progress in the investigation into the contamination of potable water with faecal matter at Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district had exemplified the failure of the Dravidian model of governance.

Addressing the media at the Katpadi railway station, Ms. Soundararajan, who had come here to meet her father and Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who is undergoing medical treatment in Gudiyatham, said, “The Vengaivayal incident occurred a year ago, but there has not been much headway in the investigation. It exemplifies the failure of the Dravidian model.”

Alleging that law and order had deteriorated in the State, she said that the ganja menace, murders, and crimes against women and children were on the rise. In Chennai, four to five murders occurred in a single day recently. There was not much progress in the investigation into the suspicious death of Congress Tirunelveli East district unit president K.P.K. Jayakumar Dhanasingh, she said. “The rising prices of essential commodities such as milk and electricity have affected the people of the State. The DMK government has failed in all aspects of governance,” she said.

Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s assertion that the INDIA bloc would win around 300 Lok Sabha seats, Ms. Soundararajan said that the exit polls had proved otherwise. On the contrary, the BJP-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would win more seats than what had been predicted by the exit polls, she said.

She said that the people of Tamil Nadu had started to recognise the growth of the BJP in the State, which was mainly due to the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “As a Prime Minister, Mr. Modi could have visited any place in the country, but he chose Kanniyakumari for his meditation. It has helped showcase the tourist spots in the State to the world. People should appreciate it instead of criticising it,” she said.

