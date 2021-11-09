Lack of planning had led to waterlogging: EPS

He visits affected areas in Chennai

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said the DMK Government had completely failed to take precautionary measures ahead of monsoon, and the lack of planning had led to waterlogging in Chennai.

The AIADMK co-coordinator visited affected areas in T. Nagar, Kodambakkam, Rajamannar Salai and Koyambedu and gave away relief to residents. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s constituency, Kolathur, was affected. “If that is the situation there, think about other areas. The monsoon has just started and this is the situation,” he said.