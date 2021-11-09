Tamil Nadu

Lack of planning had led to waterlogging: EPS

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said the DMK Government had completely failed to take precautionary measures ahead of monsoon, and the lack of planning had led to waterlogging in Chennai.

The AIADMK co-coordinator visited affected areas in T. Nagar, Kodambakkam, Rajamannar Salai and Koyambedu and gave away relief to residents. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s constituency, Kolathur, was affected. “If that is the situation there, think about other areas. The monsoon has just started and this is the situation,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 1:30:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/lack-of-planning-had-led-to-waterlogging-eps/article37388644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY