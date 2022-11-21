Lack of clarity on weightage of marks for experience in Assistant Professors’ recruitment

November 21, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Arts and science guest lecturers working in constituent colleges of universities and university departments have alleged that they have been excluded from those eligible for additional marks in the recruitment of Assistant Professors planned by the Higher Education Department.

Doing away with the system proposed earlier for recruitment, the Higher Education Department recently issued two government orders (G.O.s), introducing written examinations and an interview for the direct recruitment of around 4,000 Assistant Professors to Government Arts and Science Colleges in the State.

According to the G.O.s, while written examinations would be conducted for 200 marks, another 30 marks would be for the interview. In these 30 marks, one of the G.O.s said that, as a one time measure, guest lecturers who had already been working in government colleges would be given a maximum of 15 marks based on their experience. They would be adjudged in the interview only for the remaining of the 30 marks.

A guest lecturer working in one of the departments in University of Madras said that such an advantage had not been given to people like him. “We are also working for many years as guest lecturers in a government institution for the same paltry salary of around ₹20,000. We request the government to extend the same benefit to us as well,” he said.

A.R. Nagarajan, an advisor to Tamil Nadu NET/SLET Association, said that there was no clarity on whether those working as guest lecturers in the constituent colleges of universities would be eligible for these 15 marks. “These constituent colleges have been made government colleges now. However, we are hearing that even if someone is working as a guest lecturer in a constituent college for many years, their experience in the period after the institution officially became a government college would only be considered for awarding these marks. This is unfair,” he said.