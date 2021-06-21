Lack of clarity on NEET and no mention about DMK’s electoral promises in Governor speech, says Ramadoss

The PMK founder said there was no mention of how theTN government would obtain the President’s consent for a law exempting TN from NEET

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said that lack of clarity in the Governor’s address on how NEET would be abolished is a disappointment. He, however, welcomed the proposal of a separate agricultural budget and Right to Services Act.

In a statement, he said that a separate budget for agriculture has been a demand put forward by the PMK for the last 13 years. “I welcome the forming of an economic advisory committee composed of those like Raghuram Rajan, and that a white paper on Tamil Nadu’s financial matters would be presented,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the NEET issue has emerged as the biggest problem for Tamil Nadu. “While the Governor has said that the consent for the law exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET will be obtained from the President, the law passed in the State Assembly by the previous government was sent back by the Central government. There is no mention of how the State government would ensure that the President’s consent for the law would be obtained,” he said.

While it was a welcome move to give priority to government school students in jobs, there was no mention about filling 3.5 lakh vacancies in the State government departments and creating 2 lakh government jobs. “There was also no mention about ensuring 75% of jobs reserved for Tamil Nadu-based youngsters,” he said

The PMK leader pointed out that there was no assurance that 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars within the MBC quota would be implemented. “There was nothing in the Governor’s address about implementing promises made by DMK in their [Assembly election] manifesto about providing ₹1,000 a month to women, loan waivers for mortgaged jewels up to 5 sovereigns in bank and waiving of loans obtained by women self-help groups in nationalised banks; old age pensions and monetary help for fisherfolk. While more than 500 promises were made in the DMK manifesto, not even five promises feature in the Governor’s address,” he said.

It was disappointing that the Governor’s address did not have anything about procurement of grains and sugarcane.

“When the debate ensues in the State Assembly from tomorrow (Tuesday), I hope that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will announce schemes expected by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.