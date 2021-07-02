Lack of admission guidelines hurting students’ chances of higher education

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 23:55 IST

They are not issued until the publication of Class 12 results, says varsity teachers’ association general secretary

A student who was declared as having passed Class 10 in 2021 found to his shock that he had been failed in Class 9.

The student had moved from a private school to a government school in 2020 to complete his class 10. His transfer certificate from the private CBSE school states that he had been promoted to class 10.

Trouble began when he tried to apply to polytechnic colleges. The Higher Education Department decided to use Class 9 marks for admission this year instead of Class 10 marks.

The student approached the private CBSE school for his Class 9 marks. He was declared to have failed in Class 9 in three key subjects.

His father A . Balu said: “The government is yet to release guidelines for how the Class 9 marks would be computed for admission to polytechnic colleges. My son completed his Class 10 from a government school. He has passed Class 10 but his mark sheet of Class 9 show him as having failed in three subjects though he has been promoted to Class 10 according to his TC.”

The last date to apply for polytechnic programmes is July 12.

In 2020, owing to the pandemic the CBSE did not conduct annual exams for lower classes. When the parent sought mark sheet the school has used the revision exam results conducted in February to compute his scores.

Arts and Science colleges

Similarly, arts and science college teachers want the Directorate of Collegiate Education to release admission guidelines. The guidelines include the method of reservation, which includes displaying the list of candidates admitted to a course in a college and the waiting list of candidates. Teachers say most self-financing do not follow the practice.

The guidelines help to check steep hike in application forms. Teachers associations have complained that colleges demand that students must apply separately for each programme though it is possible to apply for all programmes using a single application form.

Association of University Teachers general secretary M.S. Bala Murugan said “Usually colleges begin as early as February and March. On our part every year from March onwards we have to demand that the directorate issue the guidelines. Yet it is not issued until the publication of Class 12 results by which time SF colleges would have completed 60-70% of their admission.”

A DCE official said since Class 12 results were not published, the directorate had not yet decided on the date of issue of guidelines.