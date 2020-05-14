Tamil Nadu

Labourers from T.N. reach Krishnagiri

Over 32 migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu were ferried from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district and dropped off here on Wednesday. The workers were among the 42 migrant labourers, who were dropped off on the Salem-Chennai national highway before the AP government bus proceeded towards Chennai to drop off the remaining workers.

The workers were part of the construction contract labourers employed in Anantpur district. According to their accounts, they were tested and certified before they were made to board the truck that ferried them from Anantapur. The 32 workers dropped in Krishnagiri belonged to various districts including Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Salem, Madurai and Dharmapuri. The remaining 10 workers hailing from Kanchipuram and Chennai were transported by the truck that proceeded towards Chennai.

The workers were first spotted on the highway by some activists and the officials were alerted. The district administration provided them with food and later shifted to the Government Men’s Arts College. They will be put up there before they are transported to the respective districts.

The district sharing borders with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has been seeing a steady flow of people arriving here. This has also posed concerns of reporting on the new arrivals to the authorities.

As of Wednesday, as neighbourhoods saw a sudden flow of people returning from Bengaluru and Chennai, they were also revealing of the absent mechanisms to enforce reporting of such new arrivals for COVID-19 testing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:46:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/labourers-from-tn-reach-krishnagiri/article31579503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY