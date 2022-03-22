Labour minister to look into NLC land issue

The issue was raised by AIADMK member A. Arunmozhidevan and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan would look into the issue of providing compensation and employment to those who had given their land for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

Responding to a special calling motion, Mr. Duraimurugan said the issue was taken up hoping that the Industries Minister would give a proper reply. “But he is not in the House. Fortunately the Chief Minister is here and he told me that Labour Minister will look into the issues and find a solution,” he said.

The issue was raised by AIADMK member A. Arunmozhidevan and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, who was elected on a DMK ticket.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam reminded the House that the DMK also raised issue when the AIADMK was in power. “But the [then] Industries Minister refused to pay attention, saying that it was for the NLC to decide. Our Chief Minister will certainly intervene and find a solution,” he said.