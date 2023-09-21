Labour Minister Ganesan urges officials to clear pending claims in 30 days

September 21, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan on Thursday directed officials to take speedy action on pending registration, renewal, marriage assistance, accident death assistance, and pension petitions in the Unorganised Workers Welfare Board.

The minister, who chaired a review meeting, also urged officials to ensure pending claims were cleared in 30 days and government schemes reached the workers on time.

Reiterating that the welfare of the workers, who have been the backbone of the economic development of the State, should be protected, he urged officials to ensure that there was no child labour in the State.

“Maintain a good relationship between management and trade unions and support economic development. Expedite the quasi-judicial cases under various laws in the labour department,“ he said.

Mr. Ganesan said officials should protect the welfare of the plantation workers and give them proper medical facilities.