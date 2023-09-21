HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Labour Minister Ganesan urges officials to clear pending claims in 30 days

September 21, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan on Thursday directed officials to take speedy action on pending registration, renewal, marriage assistance, accident death assistance, and pension petitions in the Unorganised Workers Welfare Board.

The minister, who chaired a review meeting, also urged officials to ensure pending claims were cleared in 30 days and government schemes reached the workers on time.

Reiterating that the welfare of the workers, who have been the backbone of the economic development of the State, should be protected, he urged officials to ensure that there was no child labour in the State.

“Maintain a good relationship between management and trade unions and support economic development. Expedite the quasi-judicial cases under various laws in the labour department,“ he said.

Mr. Ganesan said officials should protect the welfare of the plantation workers and give them proper medical facilities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.