Labour Fund contributions to be hiked

Every employee, his/her employer and the government will have to contribute ₹50, ₹100 and ₹50 respectively to the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund, according to a Bill tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

There is a need to increase the contributions because they were fixed in 2015, according to the Bill, which was tabled by Minister Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan.

Another Bill tabled by Mr. Ganesan sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, to do away with the renewal of shop registration. It followed a request of the Union Ministry for Labour to the States to do away with the provision in their Acts.