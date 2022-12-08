Labour Department intensifies drive against child labour

December 08, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Labour Department has intensified its drive against child labour. Between June 2021 and November 2022, it has conducted 65,343 raids and rescued 334 child labourers from various industries.

“We have accorded priority to the eradication of child labour and rehabilitation of the rescued children. I have decided to tour major cities in Tamil Nadu for a week from December 12 to give a fillip to the department’s efforts,” said C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development.

Tamil Nadu is under a compulsion to evolve strategies against child labour, since the statistics released by the Campaign Against Child Labour (CACL), a Bangalore-based organisation, had revealed a 180% rise in child labour during the pandemic. Loss of jobs, salary cuts and closure of schools contributed to the trend.

The Minister said the report by CACL was released in 2021, and the DMK government took immediate steps to prevent child labour. According to the report, children were employed mostly in cracker and brick-making units, hotels and bakeries, and his department already had a meeting with the Chief Secretary to devise ways to rescue them, the Minister said.

“We have decided to work closely with NGOs. There are squads working in every district, and it has been decided to impart training to them through the Anna Institute of Management,” Mr. Ganesan said.

After their rescue, the children would be subjected to a medical examination to determine their age, so that the department could initiate legal proceedings against those who employed them.

“In the current year, we registered 160 cases, and orders were delivered in 156 cases. We collected ₹40,46,000 in fines,” Mr. Ganesan said.

Apart from the industries known for employing children, the department rescued children working in factories. A total of 26 children were rescued from various factories. After legal proceeding ₹3,40,000 was collected as fine.

The Minister said normally, the children are then admitted in government schools.

