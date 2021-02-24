Tamil Nadu

Labour Board invites applications

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has invited applications under the new schemes it has introduced for employees in organised sectors. The Board has introduced a welfare scheme for workers who contribute to Labour Welfare Fund and are working in factories, motor transport undertakings, catering, plantations and commercial establishments.

In its 78th board meeting held recently, the Board resolved to provide assistance for tailoring trainees, who have completed training in government approved tailoring institutes, and assistance for students who appear for higher education entrance coaching classes. For details contact Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, DMS Campus, Teynampet. Email: tnlwboard@gmail.com; land line: 044-24231542 or 8939782783.

