L. Subramanian appointed MD, TASMAC; Meena repatriated to TN cadre

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 16:23 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued orders posting IAS officer L. Subramanian as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which is the sole organisation dealing with the wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the State.

In a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, another IAS officer Md. Nasimuddin was posted as Secretary of the Cooperation, Food & Consumer Protection Department. L. Nirmal Raj is the new Director of Geology and Mining. T.N. Venkatesh has been posted as Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts.

In another development, the Union Ministry of Personnel on Thursday approved the repatriation of IAS officer Shiv Das Meena to his parent (Tamil Nadu) cadre at the request of the State government. Mr. Meena has been serving the Union government as the Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.