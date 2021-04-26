Cement industry veteran L. Sabaretnam no more

He was chairman of CSK, held posts in several organisations

Director and Chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. L. Sabaretnam passed away in Chennai on Sunday morning. He was 80 and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

The cremation was held in the afternoon, a family member said.

Subaretnam was advisor for India Cements and director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars and was also the director, ICL Financial Services Ltd., director, ICL Shipping Ltd., director, Coromandel Electric Company Ltd., director, ICL Securities Ltd. and also the director, Biosynth Life Sciences India Ltd.

For long, Sabaretnam served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was also its executive director. He was at the helm of leading industry bodies.

He was also closely associated with the administration of leading cultural and educational bodies.

In addition to that, he served as the chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, trustee of T.S. Narayanasamy College of Arts & Science.

He was also a syndicate member of Annamalai University in Chidambaram and was trustee & vice-president of Madhya Kailash temple. He was also the patron of the Music Academy and chairman of Kartik Fine Arts.

He was also the former director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and was chairman of Oriental Solutions Pvt. Ltd., former director of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot), appointed by the State government.

He was also a former member of the Regional Advisory Committee of the Indian Airlines, appointed by the Government of India.

He was executive member-Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, past president-Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, past deputy president, Assocham and past chairman-Indian Institution of Plant Engineers.

Patron of music

In a statement, the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry condoled his death. “Mr. L. Sabaretnam was one of those who was friendly and affectionate towards everyone,” said former president of the Madras Chamber Srinivasan K. Swamy.

“I still remember his genuine welcoming smile. He was not only a cement industry veteran but one who also was involved in sports and Carnatic music. As president of Madras Chamber, he had a consultative approach and he was focused on solving issues. His departure from this world certainly leaves a void, which will be hard to fill,” he recalled.