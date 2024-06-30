L. Murugan urges T.N. govt to be transparent in attracting investments

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on June 30 the Tamil Nadu government should make public the details of the companies and their investments in the State following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Spain earlier this year.

Responding to questions by media persons on Mr. Stalin’s proposed visit to the United States of America to attract investments, Mr. Murugan said the government should act transparently about the details of the investments attracted during such visits and ensure that companies continue to operate in the State.

He also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed more than 60 lives. The case is currently under investigation by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police.

Mr. Murugan alleged that there were no developments in the investigation by the CB-CID in the cases linked to the spurious liquor tragedies that happened in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts last year.

