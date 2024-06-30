ADVERTISEMENT

L. Murugan urges T.N. govt to be transparent in attracting investments

Published - June 30, 2024 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of TM CM’s visit to the U.S., Union Minister L. Murugan wants the Tamil Nadu government to make details of investments from M.K. Stalin’s visit to Spain public

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. File | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on June 30 the Tamil Nadu government should make public the details of the companies and their investments in the State following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Spain earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to questions by media persons on Mr. Stalin’s proposed visit to the United States of America to attract investments, Mr. Murugan said the government should act transparently about the details of the investments attracted during such visits and ensure that companies continue to operate in the State.

He also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed more than 60 lives. The case is currently under investigation by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police.

Mr. Murugan alleged that there were no developments in the investigation by the CB-CID in the cases linked to the spurious liquor tragedies that happened in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US