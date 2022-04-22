L. Murugan moves HC to quash case

April 22, 2022 22:34 IST

Murasoli Trust filed criminal defamation case against the Union Minister in January last

Union Minister L. Murugan has approached the Madras High Court with a plea to quash a criminal defamation case filed against him by Murasoli Trust in January last.

The proceedings were initiated for the alleged defamatory remarks made by him, with respect to the title of the land on which the office of the trust was situated, when he was the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira would hear the plea on Monday to quash the case pending before the special court for cases booked against legislators.

In the petition filed through his counsel B. Rabu Manohar, the Minister also sought an interim stay on the proceedings pending before the special court since the latter had issued summons requiring his presence.