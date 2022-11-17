L. Murugan, Annamalai call on bereaved parents of Priya, offer condolences

November 17, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The BJP has said that the solatium of ₹10 lakh paid by the State government was inadequate and demanded ₹2 crore compensation to the bereaved family of Priya

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister L. Murugan and BJP Tamil Nadu State unit president K. Annamalai consoling the bereaved family members of Priya in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan along with BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday called on the bereaved parents of footballer R. Priya in Vysarpadi in Chennai.

Mr. Annamalai, in his Twitter post, said in memory of Priya, BJP Tamil Nadu had announced a plan under which it would fund the training of 10 women footballers each year. He said the party would organise a football championship in association with former Indian footballer Raman Vijayan in her memory.

Mr. Annamalai said the solatium of ₹10 lakh offered by the State government was not adequate and demanded that the government should pay ₹2 crore compensation to the bereaved family.

