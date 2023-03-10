ADVERTISEMENT

L-G recalls association with ESIC hospital in K.K. Nagar

March 10, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry visiting a patient at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital. Dr. Chavan Kalidas Dattatraya, Dean, is seen. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Recalling her memories of working with the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in K.K. Nagar in Chennai, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said she had a long association with the hospital.

During an event at the hospital premises, she spoke about how she got the ultrasound machines for the hospital then, and lauded the fact that the hospital has a 24/7 blood bank. felicitated those who helped in maintaining continuity of medical education and treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several women were honoured during the event. Chavan Kalidas Dattatraya, Dean, ESIC Medical College and Hospital, said: “We have proposed to increase the hospital bed count to 1,000. We are also developing a state-of-the-art cath lab and a separate oncology block to increase the range of healthcare services provided in-house to patients.”

He added: “We have increased the intake of UG seats from 125 to 150 and are taking initiative to increase intake of PG seats in the existing department and start PG courses in the new departments. We are also looking into the feasibility of starting paramedical and nursing courses in the institute to create skill paramedical staff for the nation.”

The hospital would soon introduce 5G ambulance services in Chennai. “This will enable us to start treatment as soon as the patient enters the ambulance. We are also incorporating an integrated Telemedicine unit,” he said.

