L-G, Chief Minister garland Gandhi Statue

PUDUCHERRY

03 October 2020 00:55 IST

Puducherry observes Gandhi Jayanthi

Led by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, the Union Territory of Puducherry joined the rest of the nation in celebrating Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

Ms. Bedi and Mr. Narayanasamy garlanded the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Beach Road before attending a prayer meeting.

Strict personal distancing norms were followed at the venue.

Advertising

Advertising

To a waiting crowd outside the venue, the Lt. Governor stressed the need to follow personal distancing norms and other guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials also attended the meeting.