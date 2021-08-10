Tamil Nadu

KYC drive saves Aavin ₹36 lakh a month

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, which sells dairy products under the Aavin brand, has managed to weed out 80,000 old monthly cards by updating know your customer (KYC) details over the past month.

With this, the dairy cooperative would be saving ₹36 lakh a month, its Managing Director K.S. Kandasamy said here on Monday.

The old cards belonged to families that had either left the city or had not renewed them for other reasons and were being misused by milk vendors who were buying milk cards at subsidised rates and selling milk at market prices, he said.

Mr. Kandasamy said the deadline for submission of KYC had been extended by another three months and consumers need not share details such as income, educational qualification and Aadhaar number.

Consumers had objected to short time given to submit KYC forms and the requirement to share Aadhaar details.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 1:35:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kyc-drive-saves-aavin-36-lakh-a-month/article35827844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY