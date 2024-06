In view of the major fire in Kuwait that has killed at least 40 people, the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils on Wednesday launched helpline numbers: +91 1800 309 3793, +91 80 6900 9900, and +91 80 6900 9901.

On the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Commissionerate was in touch with the Indian diplomatic mission and Tamil associations in Kuwait to ascertain whether anyone from Tamil Nadu was affected, according to a release.

