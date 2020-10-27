Kushboo held ahead of protest against Thirumavalavan

Chennai

27 October 2020 10:47 IST

Visit and protest may create tension in Chidambaram town, according to police officer

Actor-turned politician Kushboo and her supporters were on Tuesday arrested by the police when they were proceeding towards Chidambaram to lead a protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Chidambaram Lok Sabha member Thol. Thirumavalavan for his recent remarks against what he claimed Manusmriti said on women.

A senior police officer said she and 20 others of the BJP were taken into preventive custody as their visit and protest may create tension in Chidambaram town. They will be booked under Section 151(knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of IPC or Section 7(1)(a) (with intent to cause any person to abstain from doing or to do any act which such person has a right to do or to abstain from doing, obstructs or uses violence to or intimidates such person) of Criminal Law Amendment Act. The provisions will be decided later, said police sources.

A statement made by Mr. Thirumavalavan during a webinar in September became controversial last week, after a clipping went viral. He claimed that Manusmriti must be banned as it treated women badly.

Ms. Kushboo, who recently jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP, accused him of denigrating women, challenging him to find passages in the Manusmriti to support his charge.

BJP members showed their opposition to Mr. Thirumavalavan when he visited Kavunthapadi, Erode district, on Monday.

In the meantime, the BJP planned to stage a protest on Tuesday against Mr. Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram and other places across the State. On Monday night, a group of VCK workers demanded permission from the Collector to conduct a counter protest.

Sensing trouble, the district officials and top police officers met and decided to deny permission to both.

In the morning hours, Ms. Kushboo was stopped by the Chengalpattu police on East Coast Road near Muttukadu and picked up. Along with her, BJP supporters were also taken into preventive custody, said police.

BJP vice-president K.T.Ragavan was also picked up near Tindivanam, police added.