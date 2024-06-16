Kuruvai package won’t cover all 12 lakh acre; provide compensation: Panneerselvam 

ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on June 16 criticised the kuruvai special package announced by the Tamil Nadu government, contending it would not cover all 12 lakh acre of cultivation in the Cauvery delta region but only about 2 lakh acre. He urged the State government to provide a compensation to farmers who were not benefitted by the package.

In a statement, he urged the government to provide three-phase electricity power to make use of the package and wanted the subsidy component to be expanded to 100% for inputs such as micronutrients, zinc sulphate, gypsum, seeds, among others. He said the package would not help farmers who did not have borewells and added the livelihood of about five lakh farmers would be affected without water in the Cauvery.