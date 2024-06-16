GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuruvai package won’t cover all 12 lakh acre; provide compensation: Panneerselvam 

Panneerselvam said the package would not help farmers who did not have borewells and added the livelihood of about five lakh farmers would be affected without water in the Cauvery.

Published - June 16, 2024 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam BALACHANDAR L

O. Panneerselvam BALACHANDAR L | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on June 16 criticised the kuruvai special package announced by the Tamil Nadu government, contending it would not cover all 12 lakh acre of cultivation in the Cauvery delta region but only about 2 lakh acre. He urged the State government to provide a compensation to farmers who were not benefitted by the package.

In a statement, he urged the government to provide three-phase electricity power to make use of the package and wanted the subsidy component to be expanded to 100% for inputs such as micronutrients, zinc sulphate, gypsum, seeds, among others. He said the package would not help farmers who did not have borewells and added the livelihood of about five lakh farmers would be affected without water in the Cauvery.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Agriculture / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.