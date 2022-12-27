Kurumbapatti Zoological Park will be improved, says Tamil Nadu Minister

December 27, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

Forest department Minister M. Mathiventhan said that steps will be taken to improve the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park here. The Minister on Tuesday inspected the park with officials from the Forest Department.

Speaking to the reporters, the Minister said that the zoological park is the best tourist spot for the people of Salem. He said that already, ₹8 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the park in the past.

Responding to a question that permission was granted by the DMK government when it was in power 12 years ago to cut down 36 rare species of trees in the State and several trees were cut down; whether that relaxation would be withdrawn now, the Minister said that he has taken charge as a Forest Minister two weeks ago and he needs a month's time. He assured that steps would be taken to prevent the cutting of trees without permission of the Forest Department.

Answering a question about measures taken to prevent the deaths of wild animals and human-animal conflict, Mr. Mathiventhan said that steps are being taken to prevent the deaths of wild animals.

In order to increase the forest cover, the Chief Minister has introduced the Green Tamil Nadu Mission programme to increase the forest cover to 33% from the present 23.7%. Efforts are being made to increase forest cover in the next 10 years.

The Minister also said that on behalf of the Forest Department, ecotourism would be developed in all possible places. A review meeting would be conducted in this connection soon, he added.

