‘Kuralagam’ building to be pulled down and new complex to be constructed

April 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government plans to demolish the ‘Kuralagam’ building at Esplanade in Chennai and construct a new building in its place with adequate parking facility. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The “Kuralagam” buildings spread over 44,640 sq. ft. in Esplanade in Chennai will be pulled down and a new building with adequate parking facilities will be constructed in that location at a cost of ₹100 crore, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries R.S. Rajakannappan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He announced that a department building located in front of the Tiruchi Railway Junction spread over 8,720 sq.ft. would be pulled down and new building constructed at a cost of ₹5.60 crore. The Minister announced various measures to benefit silk weavers and handloom weavers.

A commercial centre for palm products would be set up in a location along the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi National Highway at a cost of ₹5 crore, he added.

