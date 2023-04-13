HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kuralagam’ building to be pulled down and new complex to be constructed

April 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The State government plans to demolish the ‘Kuralagam’ building at Esplanade in Chennai and construct a new building in its place with adequate parking facility.

The State government plans to demolish the ‘Kuralagam’ building at Esplanade in Chennai and construct a new building in its place with adequate parking facility. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The “Kuralagam” buildings spread over 44,640 sq. ft. in Esplanade in Chennai will be pulled down and a new building with adequate parking facilities will be constructed in that location at a cost of ₹100 crore, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries R.S. Rajakannappan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He announced that a department building located in front of the Tiruchi Railway Junction spread over 8,720 sq.ft. would be pulled down and new building constructed at a cost of ₹5.60 crore. The Minister announced various measures to benefit silk weavers and handloom weavers.

A commercial centre for palm products would be set up in a location along the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi National Highway at a cost of ₹5 crore, he added.

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.