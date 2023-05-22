HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuppuswami Sastri Research Institute to hold 75th year celebrations on May 24

T.S. Tirumurti, former ambassador and permanent representative of India to the United Nations, to inaugurate the programme; Institute runs a journal, which was launched by its first principal in 1927

May 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kuppuswami Sastri Research Institute in Mylapore is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

T.S. Tirumurti, former ambassador and permanent representative of India to the United Nations will inaugurate the celebrations on May 24.

The institute has proposed to bring out more than 25 books on various topics to mark the occasion, besides organising two national seminars and two workshops.

Established in memory of S. Kuppuswami Sastri, the first Principal of Madras Sanskrit College, the institute has been serving the cause of Sanskrit and Indology research since its inception in 1945.

The institute publishes the Journal of Oriental Research, which was started by Kuppuswami Sastri in 1927 and later handed over to the institute. According to institute officials, the journal is internationally acclaimed as one of the best in the field of Sanskrit research.

The institute has published around 100 books and monographs on topics such as Vedic studies, classical literature, language, grammar, ancient Indian mathematics and astronomy.

Rich collection

The institute’s library has around 65,000 books, many of them rare collections gifted by scholars. It houses around 1,300 palm leaf manuscripts that have been digitised. “We are in the process of digititising old and rare books now,” an official said.

The institute, affiliated to the University of Madras for 40 years, has produced over 70 M. Phil and Ph. D scholars. It has received traditional and modern scholars from across the country and from Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia and Asian nations. They have completed graduation, postgraduation, doctoral and post-doctoral studies.

Related Topics

higher education / Sanskrit / Chennai / language

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.