Kunnam MLA for ‘strong unitary leadership’

A day after AIADMK Madurai North MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa created a flutter by coming out against the dual leadership in the ruling party, his view was endorsed by the Kunnam MLA and AIADMK Perambalur district secretary R.T. Ramachandran.

In a video message, Mr. Ramachandran extended his support to Mr. Chellappa. He appealed for “strong unitary leadership, devoid of any selfishness” to steer the AIADMK. Mr. Ramachandran is currently undergoing treatment for a kidney transplant in Kochi.

Explaining his stand, he said former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had put their family interests aside and had treated their party like their family throughout their lives.

Family interests

“The current leaders should understand that whoever intends to split the party or attempts to weaken it to promote family interests will only be seen by the cadre as another Sasikala [the jailed aide of Jayalalithaa]. Leaders should work steadfastly for the party with a sense of dedication, instead of trying to usurp the party for their families. This act of theirs is causing deep anguish to the party cadre,” Mr. Ramachandran said, implicitly referring to AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Later, he told The Hindu over the phone that he was constrained to pour out his feelings at the current juncture. The loyal cadre and the field-level functionaries were all united in efforts to uplift the party, he said, adding that all leaders and Ministers should strive to lift the party and make it stronger in the coming years without promoting their family members among its ranks.

Due to on-and-off confusion, the party found it hard to effectively campaign on key issues such as NEET and hydrocarbon — [initiatives] which were launched when the Congress and its key ally, the DMK, were in power at the Centre, Mr. Ramachandran said. While he personally favoured a unitary leadership, he was not averse to joint leadership, provided everyone remained united and worked with the sole agenda of strengthening the party, he said.

“Even if I am removed from my party position, my role as a dedicated party worker will continue,” he said.