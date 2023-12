December 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar on Monday met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his camp office and handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh on behalf of Kundrakudi Thiruvannamalai Adheenam Trust. The amount will go to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and will be for the relief and rescue operations being conducted in areas affected by Cyclone Michaung. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu was present.

