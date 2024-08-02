Kumari Ananthan to receive ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award this year

Veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan would receive the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award this year that was instituted by the DMK government to honour a distinguished Tamil personality every year.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday chose Mr. Kumari Ananthan for the award, an official press release said.

Mr. Kumari Ananthan entered public life at a young age and has served the people both as an MLA and as an MP, it said. He also headed the Gandhi Forum, a literary scholar and has been an eminent personality, it added.

The award would be presented by the Chief Minister to the recipient at the Independence Day celebrations this year. It would include a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation.

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government instituted the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ (distinguished Tamil) Award to honour an eminent personality who has contributed significantly to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and the development of the Tamil community.

Veteran Communist leaders N. Sankaraiah and R. Nallakannu and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani received the awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Mr. Ananthan is also the father of senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier alloted a house of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board to Mr. Kumari Ananthan in September 2022.

Based on his request, he was allotted a High Income Group flat in the housing tenements of Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s (TNHB) Anna Nagar Zone.