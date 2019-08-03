Kumaravel wants to rejoin MNM

After criticising the top leadership before quitting Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in March, C.K. Kumaravel, a well-known salon-chain entrepreneur, on Friday said that he wants to rejoin Kamal Haasan’s party. In the run up to the general elections, he had charged that the fledgling party lacked inner-party democracy.

However, on Friday he told The Hindu, “I just don’t see anyone else other than Kamal Haasan to spearhead Tamil Nadu to the next level. I have no problems with him, his ideology or his objectives.”

Asked what changed now, Mr. Kumaravel said there had been big changes in the party’s vertical structure. Besides, he had been assured of “same access” to Mr. Haasan.

He claimed he never had a problem with Mr. Haasan but only had concerns with the rest of the second-line leadership. “Kamal Haasan has always treated me well. I had problems with the team. I had problems with the party’s vertical structure. Now that is solved,” he said. In hindsight, he said, he could have addressed these issues without a public spat.

“I am not a politician to go from one party to another. I thought it would be good to rejoin the party and achieve its objectives,” he added while pointing to the involvement of political strategist Prashant Kishor, in reorganising the party.