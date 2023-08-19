HamberMenu
Kumar Jayant shifted, Rajaraman made Revenue Secretary

August 19, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, was on Saturday transferred and appointed as Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

As per an order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, V. Rajaraman, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, will be the new Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management.

Vikram Kapur, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department, has been transferred to Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation as its Chairman. K. Gopal, Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms, will hold Mr. Kapur’s present post as additional charge.

Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan has been appointed as the Secretary of Welfare of Differently Abled Person. Archana Patnaik, Chairperson, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), will replace Ms. Vaidhyan as the Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce.

G. Prakash, Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research, has been transferred as the Additional Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

S. Saravanan, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Madurai, will replace Simranjit Singh Kahlon as the Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

P. Sri Venkata Priya will be the new Chairperson of TRB and Pooja Kulkarni will be the new Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Twelve District Revenue Officers were also transferred.

