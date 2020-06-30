Kudimaramathu work begins at KV Kuppam block

The State government in partnership with citizens, self-help groups and farmers associations will clean up waterbodies under the Kudimaramathu scheme, which includes strengthening of bunds and weeding out plants.
District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram launched the desiliting of Keezh Alathur lake in KV Kuppam block under the Kudimaramathu scheme.
He said there were 101 lakes in the district, maintained by the Public Works Department. So far, 42 lakes have been rejuvenated with an allocated fund of ₹8.14 crore in three phases.
Agricultural land of 3,486.56 hectares have been benefited due to these rejuvenation works, he said.
During this year (2020-21), 14 lakes have been chosen to be rejuvenated at a cost of ₹4.69 crore with the help from farmers teams, he said.
According to water resources department officials, under this scheme, bunds would be strengthened and inlet/outlet channels would be desilt and repaired.
In addition to that repairs would be undertaken in sluices and additional sluices would be reconstructed to streamline the water disposal from the lakes.
