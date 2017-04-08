Kudimaramathu: Revived or watered down?

It is 30 minutes past noon. The cruel summer has already tussled its way into April, and the sun is blazing ferociously. About a score of middle-aged men are parking their two-wheelers on the narrow path abutting the bund. One by one, they take out bottles of cold drinks from the boxes fitted on their vehicles and start walking towards the tank. The cold drinks are meant for the operators of two earth movers and the crew of as many as 10 lorries engaged in desilting Madakulam — the largest water body in Madurai — and strengthen its bund. This is a community that takes care of the people who provide for its needs.

The task has been taken up under the kudimaramathu scheme. More than half a century ago, fathers and grandfathers of these farmers carried sickles, crow bars, shovels and spades for doing the work that has now been entrusted to machines. Has the face of participatory management in maintenance of water bodies changed for the better or for the worse?

Kudimaramathu, in its new avatar, was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at Manimangalam village in Kancheepuram district on March 13. The scheme envisages the rejuvenation of 1,519 out of 16,098 Public Works Department tanks in 30 districts. Work on deepening tanks, strengthening bunds, desilting supply channels and repairing sluices is entrusted to farmers under a participatory arrangement.

Legend has it that a Pandya king issued an order asking each family to send one person to work on strengthening the banks of Vaigai river. Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a youth and offered to do the work on behalf of an elderly woman. But he dozed off on the banks of the river. On noticing this, the King got angry and struck him with a cane. The blow fell on everyone else, including the King. This legend is re-enacted in Madurai once every year. Illustration: R. Rajesh

This is how the scheme works: The beneficiaries have to contribute 10 per cent of the allocation and execute the work using heavy machines wherever required. They are also free to engage contractors. PWD officials supervise the work on a daily basis, besides providing technical guidance. The objective is to restore full storage level in tanks and strengthen bunds. The Chief Minister has announced that the scheme will be extended to more tanks in the coming years with assistance from the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD).

Implicit in this revival scheme is the State’s acknowledgement that many of its water bodies have gone to seed due to disuse, lack of maintenance and rampant encroachment on the water beds over the years. The deleterious effects of such decay were witnessed only too well, and tragically so, during the cyclone and floods of 2015 in December, particularly in Chennai. Since then, residents’ associations, community workers and activists have been urging the State to take care of the water bodies, if only to ensure that the people have access to water and are not threatened by scarcity or floods.

In medieval times, kings constructed tanks and canals for irrigation and left their maintenance to citizens. These public assets were repaired manually and maintained by the people during off-season periods, especially summer. Illustration: R. Rajesh

Historical context

Participatory management of water bodies is a centuries-old concept in which the farming community was physically involved in repair and maintenance of tanks and supply channels constructed by rulers. Usually, one person from a farmer’s family was deputed for the work during summer. In some places, a farmer was allocated a piece of land for repair, in proportion to his land holding. Traditionally, the community was taught and equipped to take care of and manage its own natural resources sustainably.

Problems began with the involvement of government in water resource management. The Madras Village Panchayat Act of 1920 specified collection of a fee for kudimaramathu work from farmers. Though the Madras Local Board Act of 1930 provided for activities associated with agriculture like kudimaramathu and keeping a watch over crops (kaaval), the provisions could not be implemented by village panchayats as the government was not willing to offer financial powers or transfer control over natural resources to them. The transfer of maintenance of tanks to the Chief Engineer (Irrigation) of PWD in 1949 further diluted kudimaramathu for the simple reason that the government could not force farmers to abide by its orders.

Today the water sources are under government control. People have been asked to bear a portion of the cost of repair and maintenance taken up under the Kudimaramathu scheme. While machines carry out most of the repair work, the people remain spectators. Illustration: R. Rajesh

In his book ‘Management of Natural Resources: Irrigation Tanks in Panchayats,’ Varadarajan Ragupathy says that though the 1920 and 1930 legislations spoke of involving people in water resource management, the reluctance of the State to part with powers relating to these resources aborted the concept of participation. After Independence, the State government passed an order in 1975 to entrust maintenance and repair of water bodies to ayacutdars (irrigators or persons responsible for ensuring irrigation to farm lands) as they might take greater interest in speedy and efficient execution. It also said that the work should be entrusted to a particular ayacutdar with written consent from a majority of farmers. Later, the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Management of Irrigation Systems Act of 2000 facilitated the formation of water users’ associations with farmers in lawful possession of land as members. The mandate for the association was to prepare and implement an operational plan for water supply; maintain irrigation systems and regulate water use.

In its 2017 version, kudimaramathu is once again being entrusted to farmers, who will choose a person to be in charge of the execution. But the Government Order (G.O.) refers to the water users’ association as the executing authority. “The whole idea is intriguing, to say the least. While the G.O. talks about water users’ associations (WUA) and their fullest involvement in the project, we wonder where they are in the State,” says Arupathy P. Kalyanam, general secretary of the Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Delta Districts.

Since elections were not conducted for these associations, they have now become defunct. Like cooperative societies, these associations were also packed with politicians who gave little room for apolitical farmers. A problem arose in Madakulam as the president of a defunct water users’ association wanted a portion of the restoration work allocated to him. But the overwhelming majority of farmers ensured that the work was given to a single entity. “In the absence of WUAs, who is to monitor the quality of work? The PWD wants our monetary or physical contribution but is not willing to consult us on the ground requirements. This is questionable,” observes V. Veerasenan, president of Nasuviniyar Bed Dam Aycutdars’ Association.

Desilting work being carried out under the scheme at Poovalu village near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: A. Muralitharan

Not quite participatory

The choice of water body for renovation is not need-based as it is the prerogative of the PWD this time. “We have chosen tanks and canals based on petitions submitted by farmers at the monthly meetings organised by Collectors to hear their grievances,” says a PWD official. “Ruling party functionaries force officials to allocate work to their men. They do not allow genuine farmers to select the work to be done. Precisely, this scheme is a boon to the ruling party functionaries and not to farmers,” alleges P. Velumayil, Tirunelveli district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam. Congress MLA H. Vasanthakumar of Nanguneri, who sponsored an earth mover for ₹29 lakh a week ago for desilting irrigation tanks and uprooting seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) in his constituency, opines that a participatory mechanism should have been in place for selection and execution of work. “Unfortunately, it is not there,” he rues.

There have been complaints of attempts to extract bribes for allocation of renovation work. “When we approached the PWD for making a request to take up our village tank for renovation, we were told that we should adhere to certain ‘formalities.’ They included payment of 16% of the allotted sum to politicians and 15% to officials. When we threatened to walk out, the Executive Engineer guaranteed that there would be no question of bribing anyone,” recalls S. P. Kannan. “Field-level staff have made it known that it will not be possible to ask farmers to pay bribes for tank renovation,” says a PWD official.

Funding, a thorny issue

Farmers also feel that there is piecemeal fund allocation for the scheme. “We need at least ₹2 crore to bring the Madakulam tank back to life. The ₹10 lakh allocated now cannot bring about a significant change. This is peanuts,” says A. Marichamy, a Madurai farmer. Also, there are delays in reimbursement of money invested in renovation work. The biggest challenge thus far to the execution of the kudimaramathu scheme is the removal of seemai karuvelam trees and hyacinth from water courses. “About 200 of us worked for weeks together at dawn and dusk to remove wild growth in Madakulam tank using handheld tools,” says V. Nagarajan, village headman.

In Thanjavur, farmers wonder how such a huge task could be completed with meagre funds during this fiscal itself. But officials have clarified that merely commencing the work will suffice, and completion can take much longer. But in places like Sakkudi and Madakulam, restoration and renovation work are expected to be completed soon. Minor work involving only earth movers is over in places like Peria Ulagani.

Another issue is the absence of transparency as perceived by farmers. “The whole process is not transparent and this is not kudimaramathu but government-sponsored maramathu,” alleges V. Jeevakumar, vice-president of Thanjavur district unit of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam. “We were not consulted on the work to be undertaken and officials themselves finalised them. Special gram sabha meetings should be convened to decide on allocation of kudimaramathu work,” he says.

But the new kudimaramathu scheme does have its positive side. It is the first concerted effort in recent times to restore and revive water bodies in the community. In this aspect, it is wholly appreciable. Unexpectedly, it has united people who were otherwise divided along caste, communal and political lines. There has been a revival of enthusiasm and hope among farmers. N. Prabhakar, who is in charge of the renovation work in Madakulam, has parted with ₹5 lakh he had apportioned for a major spinal cord surgery. “I can have the surgery later. My priority now is tank renovation,” he says. Another farmer, P. Alagiri, who underwent a heart surgery recently, presents himself at the tank to oversee desilting work, unmindful of the heat.

And yet, unanswered questions remain: What will be the impact of piecemeal work on water bodies? Will farmers evince the same interest in the absence of guaranteed water supply? Will rejuvenation of water sources revive interest in agriculture? Who will be held responsible if the water sources go back to their days of decay?

(With inputs from L. Renganathan in Thanjavur and P. Sudhakar in Tirunelveli.)