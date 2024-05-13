Kudankulam nuclear reactor second unit shut for maintenance, power supply to T.N. to be hit

The second reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was shut in the early hours of Monday for the scheduled annual maintenance and fuel loading.

As the annual maintenance and the fuel loading, which will take at least 60 days, has been scheduled from Monday, the second reactor was shut at 5.05 a.m. Besides the mandatory maintenance, the reactor will get in its core 33% of fresh enriched uranium bundles during this exercise. Once this is completed, power generation in the 1,000 MWe VVER reactor supplied by Russia will resume. In view of the maintenance and fuel loading work, supply of 562 MWe power to Tamil Nadu from the unit would be affected. While the first reactor generates 1,000 MWe power after similar scheduled annual maintenance and fuel loading, 70% work of the third and fourth reactors have been completed.