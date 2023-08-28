Kudankulam Nuclear plant will destroy Southern Tamil Nadu, warns Vaiko

August 28, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday feared that waste water stored in the Nuclear Power Plants in Kudankulam could be released in the future into the Bay of Bengal destroying the coastal villages in southern Tamil Nadu. His apprehension was triggered by Japan’s decision to release stored waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the pacific ocean.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the power plant was a Damoclean sword hanging over Tamil Nadu and closing the plant alone could save the people.

“You may land on the Moon. But I am worried that a part of Tamil Nadu will be destroyed. I would like to warn the Centre which is not bothered about the threat,” he said.

Mr Vaiko said nuclear plants in Russia, Japan and the US had affected a lot of people. “Japan has released waste water in the Pacific Ocean and the people of the country are opposing it,” he said.