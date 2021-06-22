Kudankulam first reactor stopped for annual fuel outage

Supply of 465 MW power to T.N. has been affected

The first reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) was stopped at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday for the scheduled and mandatory annual fuel replacement.

The exercise, which was done last time from May 31, 2020, is expected to last 45 to 60 days for replacing 33% of the spent fuel with enriched uranium fuel bundles. The process is done by fully automated refuelling equipment.

Consequently, supply of 465 MW power to Tamil Nadu from the 1,000 MWe reactor has been hit.

As per the standard operating procedure for the 1,000 MWe VVER reactors built with Russian technical knowhow, used fuel should be replaced with fresh fuel assemblies at the end of a fuel cycle.

During the fuel outage, of the 163 enriched uranium fuel assemblies in the reactor, 53 spent fuel assemblies would be replaced, sources in the KKNPP said.

The sources further said the work on construction of the third and the fourth reactors had been badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. “It has delayed the project by more than 18 months and elevated the project cost,” the sources added.