Kudankulam expansion condemnable: Achuthanandan

Veteran CPI (M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan today expressed concern over plans to set up two more reactors at the Kundankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tirunelveli district, and said the move was condemnable.

The former Kerala Chief Minister said in a statement here that KNPP’s existing units had triggered safety concerns.

India and Russia had last month signed an agreement for setting up of two more units at Kudankulam.

The CPI (M) had taken a stand from the beginning that work on the nuclear power plant had to be started only after addressing concerns of the people.

“We have not received an answer so far to the question where residues of the nuclear plant were being processed,” he said.

It was in these circumstances that the Centre had signed an agreement with Russia for setting up fifth and sixth reactors at the plant, he pointed out.