Ku. Ka. Selvam quits BJP, returns to DMK

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 11:45 IST

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 11:45 IST

The former DMK MLA had joined the BJP in 2020, expressing discontent at the state of affairs in the DMK

Ku Ka Selvam | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN L

The former DMK MLA had joined the BJP in 2020, expressing discontent at the state of affairs in the DMK

Former DMK MLA from Thousand Lights, Ku. Ka. Selvam, who joined the BJP in 2020, rejoined the DMK on Saturday in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai. Mr. Selvam had quit the DMK citing the reason that the old guard was being sidelined by the party, and had expressed discontent at the state of affairs in the DMK. Then, Mr. Selvam had also accused the DMK leadership of dynastic politics and said that the party had not held intra-party elections. Subsequently, a suspension notice was issued to him seeking an explanation. Following that, the party leadership dismissed him from the primary membership of the party. The DMK fielded Dr. Ezhilan from the Thousand Lights Constituency in the recent Assembly elections, and he won. Mr. Selvam, who was brought into the BJP fold by then TN BJP president L. Murugan, was largely not active in the BJP in the intervening months before his return to the DMK.



Our code of editorial values