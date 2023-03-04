ADVERTISEMENT

K.S. Alagiri welcomes Chief Minister’s statement on migrant workers

March 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri on Saturday welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading rumours about attacks on migrant workers in the State.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Constitution gives basic rights to freely work anywhere in India. The migrant workers are being employed across various sectors in the State, and they have been contributing to the development of the State.

Mr. Alagiri requested the government to take strict action against those attempting to disturb the peace in the State.

