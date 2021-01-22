KS Alagiri urges Centre to withdraw its stance that States lack legislative competence to reserve seats in medical admissions

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri urged the Centre to withdraw its counter affidavit before the Madras High Court questioning the legislative competence of State governments to enact laws which provide horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions every year.

In a statement, he expressed shock over such submissions made by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a plea to implement the Puducherry Cabinet’s decision to provide 10% horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out the arguments made by the Centre are against the principles of social justice and would affect the opportunities for students from poor background in medical education. He also warned of severe consequences if the Centre did not withdraw its counter affidavit.