K.S. Alagiri, Thirumavalavan demand rollback of Agnipath

June 19, 2022 00:57 IST

The scheme is ill-conceived and dangerous, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan criticised the Central government’s Agnipath scheme for the military recruitment and demanded its withdrawal.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri termed the scheme dangerous and said there would be no guarantee for job security. He said it was an ill-conceived scheme, coming as it did when there was tension along India’s borders, a situation that required skilled personnel to handle. He also wondered whether the personnel could work with commitment without job security.

In a separate statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that if the scheme was not withdrawn, the protest would become a big revolt and bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government down in the 2024 general election. He also urged the ruling BJP to keep its promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani urged the Centre to restore the permanent commission of 15 years and pension. The Centre should give up its adamant stand and review the scheme, he said.