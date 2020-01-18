Tamil Nadu

K.S. Alagiri says all is well with DMK alliance

TNCC President K.S. Alagiri arriving to meet DMK President M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai

TNCC President K.S. Alagiri arriving to meet DMK President M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president met with DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday following reports of tensions between the alliance partners

After meeting DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said there is no problem between the two alliance partners and any differences had been sorted out.

Mr. Alagiri met Mr. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, as the recent tension between the two parties have been dominating the news. Mr. Alagiri also said the alliance will continue for the 2021 assembly elections and beyond.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin took note of the clarification issued by Mr. Alagiri and said that in future, cadre of both parties should avoid talking about differences of opinion in public.

The friction started after K.S. Alagiri and Congress Legislature Party leader K.R. Ramasamy publicly accused the Dravidian party of not adhering to “coalition dharma” in the recently-held rural local body polls. The statement attracted a sharp reaction from DMK treasurer Duraimurugan who had said that the Congress could leave the alliance if it desired to.

DMK parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu also criticised the statement and DMK had boycotted the recent meeting called by the Congress in New Delhi to evolve a strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 2:31:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ks-alagiri-says-all-is-well-with-dmk-alliance/article30592958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY