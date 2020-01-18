K.S. Alagiri says all is well with DMK alliance

After meeting DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said there is no problem between the two alliance partners and any differences had been sorted out.

Mr. Alagiri met Mr. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, as the recent tension between the two parties have been dominating the news. Mr. Alagiri also said the alliance will continue for the 2021 assembly elections and beyond.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin took note of the clarification issued by Mr. Alagiri and said that in future, cadre of both parties should avoid talking about differences of opinion in public.

The friction started after K.S. Alagiri and Congress Legislature Party leader K.R. Ramasamy publicly accused the Dravidian party of not adhering to “coalition dharma” in the recently-held rural local body polls. The statement attracted a sharp reaction from DMK treasurer Duraimurugan who had said that the Congress could leave the alliance if it desired to.

DMK parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu also criticised the statement and DMK had boycotted the recent meeting called by the Congress in New Delhi to evolve a strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).